Home
/
Austin, TX
/
10316 Burnet Rd
Last updated September 7 2019 at 8:56 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10316 Burnet Rd
10316 Burnet Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
North Burnet
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
10316 Burnet Road, Austin, TX 78758
North Burnet
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit. Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. (30821)
A Plus Apartments
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10316 Burnet Rd have any available units?
10316 Burnet Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 10316 Burnet Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10316 Burnet Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10316 Burnet Rd pet-friendly?
No, 10316 Burnet Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 10316 Burnet Rd offer parking?
No, 10316 Burnet Rd does not offer parking.
Does 10316 Burnet Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10316 Burnet Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10316 Burnet Rd have a pool?
No, 10316 Burnet Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10316 Burnet Rd have accessible units?
No, 10316 Burnet Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10316 Burnet Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10316 Burnet Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10316 Burnet Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 10316 Burnet Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
