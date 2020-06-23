10310 Ridgeline

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities dog park gym pool bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly yoga

Located in Northwest Austin and just minutes from Cedar Park, this property offers an entertainment, sporting, shopping and cultural destination with something for everyone. Conveniently situated near the intersection of U.S. 183 and Interstate 45, Lakeline Crossing falls within Round Rock ISD and is less than thirty minutes from downtown Austin.



With designer interior finishes, state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga center, resort-style pool, and large green space with a bark park - even Fido will feel at home at Lakeline Crossing.