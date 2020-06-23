All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10310 Ridgeline

10310 N Ridgeline · No Longer Available
Location

10310 N Ridgeline, Austin, TX 78731

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
gym
pool
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c7280470d8 ----
Located in Northwest Austin and just minutes from Cedar Park, this property offers an entertainment, sporting, shopping and cultural destination with something for everyone. Conveniently situated near the intersection of U.S. 183 and Interstate 45, Lakeline Crossing falls within Round Rock ISD and is less than thirty minutes from downtown Austin.

With designer interior finishes, state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga center, resort-style pool, and large green space with a bark park - even Fido will feel at home at Lakeline Crossing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10310 Ridgeline have any available units?
10310 Ridgeline doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10310 Ridgeline have?
Some of 10310 Ridgeline's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10310 Ridgeline currently offering any rent specials?
10310 Ridgeline isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10310 Ridgeline pet-friendly?
Yes, 10310 Ridgeline is pet friendly.
Does 10310 Ridgeline offer parking?
No, 10310 Ridgeline does not offer parking.
Does 10310 Ridgeline have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10310 Ridgeline does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10310 Ridgeline have a pool?
Yes, 10310 Ridgeline has a pool.
Does 10310 Ridgeline have accessible units?
No, 10310 Ridgeline does not have accessible units.
Does 10310 Ridgeline have units with dishwashers?
No, 10310 Ridgeline does not have units with dishwashers.
