Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ready For Move In! Huge fenced in yard and patio for pets and entertaining. Hard tile in kitchen, living room, hall and bathroom. New carpet in bedrooms. Refrigerator Included! HURRY, Domain, Shopping, Restaurants, Employment, 183/Mopac right around the corner! HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT.

Contact us to schedule a showing.