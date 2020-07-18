Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 10309 Laredo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
10309 Laredo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 40
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10309 Laredo
10309 Laredo Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
10309 Laredo Drive, Austin, TX 78748
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 3/2.5/2 condo, Open floor plan, Kitchen open to family room, Large master bath w/sep shower & tub, Family room/loft upstairs, Covered back porch. Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10309 Laredo have any available units?
10309 Laredo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10309 Laredo have?
Some of 10309 Laredo's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10309 Laredo currently offering any rent specials?
10309 Laredo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10309 Laredo pet-friendly?
No, 10309 Laredo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 10309 Laredo offer parking?
Yes, 10309 Laredo offers parking.
Does 10309 Laredo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10309 Laredo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10309 Laredo have a pool?
No, 10309 Laredo does not have a pool.
Does 10309 Laredo have accessible units?
No, 10309 Laredo does not have accessible units.
Does 10309 Laredo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10309 Laredo has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hillside Villas
2207 Wickersham Ln
Austin, TX 78741
Flatiron Domain
10727 Domain Drive
Austin, TX 78758
Madison at Wells Branch
3201 Century Park Blvd
Austin, TX 78727
Speedway 38
3704 Speedway
Austin, TX 78705
Camden Rainey Street
91 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701
Bowie
311 Bowie St
Austin, TX 78703
Northchase Apartments
306 W Rundberg Ln
Austin, TX 78753
Indie
1630 E 6th St
Austin, TX 78702
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin