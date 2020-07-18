All apartments in Austin
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10309 Laredo

10309 Laredo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10309 Laredo Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 3/2.5/2 condo, Open floor plan, Kitchen open to family room, Large master bath w/sep shower & tub, Family room/loft upstairs, Covered back porch. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10309 Laredo have any available units?
10309 Laredo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10309 Laredo have?
Some of 10309 Laredo's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10309 Laredo currently offering any rent specials?
10309 Laredo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10309 Laredo pet-friendly?
No, 10309 Laredo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 10309 Laredo offer parking?
Yes, 10309 Laredo offers parking.
Does 10309 Laredo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10309 Laredo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10309 Laredo have a pool?
No, 10309 Laredo does not have a pool.
Does 10309 Laredo have accessible units?
No, 10309 Laredo does not have accessible units.
Does 10309 Laredo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10309 Laredo has units with dishwashers.
