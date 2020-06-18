10305 BURNET RD

Amenities

Many centuries ago, it was quite common for people to believe the earth revolved around the sun, like it was no big deal! (Until that whole science thing came around) In a similar vein of questionable human irrationality, it's easy to understand, and even come to the conclusion that all the cool s&*^ in Austin revolves around you here. You may even come to the future nobel-prize winning conclusion that this place actually has some unreasonably powerful gravitational pull of coolness. Wouldn't you want to live in the gravitational epicenter of cool?



Apartment Amenities



One- and two-bedroom floor plans



Two custom wood-style flooring options



Designer carpeting in bedrooms



Two exquisite custom countertop options



Sleek stainless-steel appliance package



42-inch custom European-style wood cabinetry



Wine refrigerator



Full-size washer and dryer



Well-appointed en suite master bath with stylish framed mirrors



Spacious walk-in closets



Community Amenities



Expansive clubroom, featuring catering kitchen, library and game space



Two-level, 24/7 athletic center outfitted with superior cardio theater, free weights, individual weight machines and WELLBEATS virtual fitness classes



Executive business lounge with Wi-Fi access



High-tech conference center



Hospitality bar featuring Starbucks coffee and tea



Wine vault and corking room



24/7 package locker access



Outdoor kitchen with grilling stations and outdoor fireplace



Resort-style pool with in-pool loungers and private cabanas



Relaxing infinity hammocks



Serene courtyard with water feature



Social calendar with community activities



24/7 emergency maintenance



Pet-friendly community with dedicated pet park







