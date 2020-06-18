10305 BURNET RD

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
One- and two-bedroom floor plans
Two custom wood-style flooring options
Designer carpeting in bedrooms
Two exquisite custom countertop options
Sleek stainless-steel appliance package
42-inch custom European-style wood cabinetry
Wine refrigerator
Full-size washer and dryer
Well-appointed en suite master bath with stylish framed mirrors
Spacious walk-in closets
Community Amenities
Expansive clubroom, featuring catering kitchen, library and game space
Two-level, 24/7 athletic center outfitted with superior cardio theater, free weights, individual weight machines and WELLBEATS virtual fitness classes
Executive business lounge with Wi-Fi access
High-tech conference center
Hospitality bar featuring Starbucks coffee and tea
Wine vault and corking room
24/7 package locker access
Outdoor kitchen with grilling stations and outdoor fireplace
Resort-style pool with in-pool loungers and private cabanas
Relaxing infinity hammocks
Serene courtyard with water feature
Social calendar with community activities
24/7 emergency maintenance
Pet-friendly community with dedicated pet park