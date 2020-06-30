All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:27 PM

10301 Marietta Drive

10301 Marietta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10301 Marietta Drive, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Darwin Homes March move-in special: $0 deposit required! After approval for a Darwin Homes property, please indicate that you'd like the March $0 move-in special! ---Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Austin, TX. This home has an open design eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. The master bedroom comes with a walk-in closet and a separate tub and shower. Home includes a two car garage with plenty of storage space as well as a fenced in backyard, perfect for entertaining guests. Washer and Dryer included!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10301 Marietta Drive have any available units?
10301 Marietta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 10301 Marietta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10301 Marietta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10301 Marietta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10301 Marietta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 10301 Marietta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10301 Marietta Drive offers parking.
Does 10301 Marietta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10301 Marietta Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10301 Marietta Drive have a pool?
No, 10301 Marietta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10301 Marietta Drive have accessible units?
No, 10301 Marietta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10301 Marietta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10301 Marietta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10301 Marietta Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10301 Marietta Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

