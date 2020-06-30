10301 Marietta Drive

Amenities

Darwin Homes March move-in special: $0 deposit required! After approval for a Darwin Homes property, please indicate that you'd like the March $0 move-in special! ---Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Austin, TX. This home has an open design eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. The master bedroom comes with a walk-in closet and a separate tub and shower. Home includes a two car garage with plenty of storage space as well as a fenced in backyard, perfect for entertaining guests. Washer and Dryer included!

