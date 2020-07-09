All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:58 AM

10301 Burnet road

10301 Burnet Rd · No Longer Available
Location

10301 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78758
North Burnet

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b2de5400bb ---- Two custom wood-style flooring options Designer carpeting in bedrooms Two exquisite custom countertop options Sleek stainless-steel appliance package 42-inch custom European-style wood cabinetry Wine refrigerator* Full-size washer and dryer Well-appointed en suite master bath with stylish framed mirrors Spacious walk-in closets*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10301 Burnet road have any available units?
10301 Burnet road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10301 Burnet road have?
Some of 10301 Burnet road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10301 Burnet road currently offering any rent specials?
10301 Burnet road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10301 Burnet road pet-friendly?
No, 10301 Burnet road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 10301 Burnet road offer parking?
No, 10301 Burnet road does not offer parking.
Does 10301 Burnet road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10301 Burnet road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10301 Burnet road have a pool?
Yes, 10301 Burnet road has a pool.
Does 10301 Burnet road have accessible units?
No, 10301 Burnet road does not have accessible units.
Does 10301 Burnet road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10301 Burnet road does not have units with dishwashers.

