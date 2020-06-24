10300 Maydelle Dr

Amenities

all utils included parking recently renovated stainless steel pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Fully furnished, approximately 700 square feet, 1st floor condo newly renovated. Stainless steel appliances, 42 inch flat screen tv, king size bed, covered parking. Conveniently located near Galleria area, Energy corridor, Town and Country, Memorial City Mall, downtown Houston, variety of grocery stores. Walking distance to various restaurants (Salt Grass Steakhouse, Goode Company Barbecue, Mason Jar, Pappys Cafe, Sweet Tomatoes and Jonathons Rub) dry cleaners and public library. All bills paid, cable and internet provided, beautiful pool. Located in the Piney Point area. Great school district. Maid service available upon request.