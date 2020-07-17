All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 10300 Jollyville Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
10300 Jollyville Road
Last updated June 22 2020 at 8:42 AM

10300 Jollyville Road

10300 Jollyville Road · (512) 318-2859
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10300 Jollyville Road, Austin, TX 78759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,632

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
Enjoy a sense of privacy and peaceful serenity at this beautiful complex. Enjoy having a car care center, a large dog run with an obstacle course, a clubhouse with a cyber cafe and a scenic overlook. Interior amenities include: Gourmet kitchens w/ gas ranges Refrigerators w/ icemakers Dishwashers Garbage disposals Microwaves Walk-in showers and garden tubs Washer/dryer connections Built-in bookcases and space-saving nooks Wood-burning stone fireplaces Carpet and hardwood flooring Ceiling fans Walk-in closets Window coverings Community amenities: Swimming pool, lap pool and volleyball pool Optional covered parking and garages Pet friendly community with a pet park Amazing canyon views Clubhouse State-of-the-art fitness center Cable or Satellite available Controlled access Credit card and online payments accepted Business center on-site * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10300 Jollyville Road have any available units?
10300 Jollyville Road has a unit available for $1,632 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10300 Jollyville Road have?
Some of 10300 Jollyville Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10300 Jollyville Road currently offering any rent specials?
10300 Jollyville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10300 Jollyville Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10300 Jollyville Road is pet friendly.
Does 10300 Jollyville Road offer parking?
Yes, 10300 Jollyville Road offers parking.
Does 10300 Jollyville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10300 Jollyville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10300 Jollyville Road have a pool?
Yes, 10300 Jollyville Road has a pool.
Does 10300 Jollyville Road have accessible units?
No, 10300 Jollyville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10300 Jollyville Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10300 Jollyville Road has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 10300 Jollyville Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bee Caves Vistas
6508 Steep Cactus Trl
Austin, TX 78735
The Atlantic Grand Oaks
9323 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78748
Ashton Austin
101 Colorado St
Austin, TX 78701
Easton Hills
1900 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
The Salado
2704 Salado St
Austin, TX 78705
Coldwater
1717 Toomey Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Monterra Luxury Apartments
13401 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727
Edison
4711 East Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity