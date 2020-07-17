10300 Jollyville Road

Amenities

Enjoy a sense of privacy and peaceful serenity at this beautiful complex. Enjoy having a car care center, a large dog run with an obstacle course, a clubhouse with a cyber cafe and a scenic overlook. Interior amenities include: Gourmet kitchens w/ gas ranges Refrigerators w/ icemakers Dishwashers Garbage disposals Microwaves Walk-in showers and garden tubs Washer/dryer connections Built-in bookcases and space-saving nooks Wood-burning stone fireplaces Carpet and hardwood flooring Ceiling fans Walk-in closets Window coverings Community amenities: Swimming pool, lap pool and volleyball pool Optional covered parking and garages Pet friendly community with a pet park Amazing canyon views Clubhouse State-of-the-art fitness center Cable or Satellite available Controlled access Credit card and online payments accepted Business center on-site * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.