Austin, TX
1030 East 5th St
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:49 PM

1030 East 5th St

1030 East 5th Street · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1030 East 5th Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
trash valet
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

It's time to take a breather. Your days as a maniacal mad scientist person have come to an end. After you did that whole "open a portal to another universe" thing, life started to spiral in the wrong direction. Too many experiments gone wrong, too many scary interdimensional demagorgon things. I mean really, you almost destroyed a small town in the middle of nowhere. What were you thinking?

Anyways, after some hefty introspection (and some magical fungal assistance), you have come to the curiously specific conclusion that it's time to slow down, and move into a beautifully modern Downtown Austin apartment with a sweet pool. Your deep introspection and vision also revealed that you wanted to be really close to lots of bars and restaurants and breweries too.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Butcher Block Kitchen Islands

Energy Star Appliances

Concrete or Wood-style Flooring

Granite Counter Tops & Tile Backsplashes

Washer & Dryer in All Apartment Homes

Walk-in Closets with Built in Shelves

Patio or Balcony

13ft Ceilings

Designer Lighting and Ceiling Fans

Low VOC Paints and Sealants

Under-Counter Recycling Bins

Oversized Energy Efficient Windows

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Rooftop Deck with Downtown Skyline Views

AT&T Fiber

Pet Friendly

Resident Use Cruiser Bicycles

Luxer One Package Lockers

LEED Gold Certified Building

State of the Art Fitness Center

Walking Distance to East Side Restaurants and Night Life

Controlled Access Parking Garage

Rain Collection Gardens

Landscaped Pool Courtyard

Outdoor Grilling Stations

Covered Bicycle Parking

Club Room with Well Equipped Entertaining Area

Business & Conference Center

Valet Trash Service

Retail and Dining on Ground Floor

Complimentary Starbucks Coffee

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 East 5th St have any available units?
1030 East 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 East 5th St have?
Some of 1030 East 5th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 East 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
1030 East 5th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 East 5th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1030 East 5th St is pet friendly.
Does 1030 East 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 1030 East 5th St does offer parking.
Does 1030 East 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1030 East 5th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 East 5th St have a pool?
Yes, 1030 East 5th St has a pool.
Does 1030 East 5th St have accessible units?
Yes, 1030 East 5th St has accessible units.
Does 1030 East 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 East 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.
