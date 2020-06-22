1028 S Lamar Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Spread among 696 square feet, this sunshine-filled one-bedroom/one-bathroom apartment showcases a sleek design with handsome hardwood flooring and modern appliances. Entertain your guests for an intimate dinner inside or take the party outside to the stunning swimming pool area or rooftop lounge. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.



The unit comes fully furnished with cozy bedding and linens, stainless steel appliances, bespoke furniture, and a Smart TV. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.