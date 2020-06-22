All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1028 S Lamar Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1028 S Lamar Blvd
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1028 S Lamar Blvd

1028 South Lamar Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Zilker
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1028 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Spread among 696 square feet, this sunshine-filled one-bedroom/one-bathroom apartment showcases a sleek design with handsome hardwood flooring and modern appliances. Entertain your guests for an intimate dinner inside or take the party outside to the stunning swimming pool area or rooftop lounge. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.

The unit comes fully furnished with cozy bedding and linens, stainless steel appliances, bespoke furniture, and a Smart TV. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 S Lamar Blvd have any available units?
1028 S Lamar Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1028 S Lamar Blvd have?
Some of 1028 S Lamar Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 S Lamar Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1028 S Lamar Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 S Lamar Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1028 S Lamar Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1028 S Lamar Blvd offer parking?
No, 1028 S Lamar Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1028 S Lamar Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 S Lamar Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 S Lamar Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1028 S Lamar Blvd has a pool.
Does 1028 S Lamar Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1028 S Lamar Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 S Lamar Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1028 S Lamar Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Sublet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Beverly Austin
901 Red River St
Austin, TX 78701
Gables at the Terrace
2301 S Mopac
Austin, TX 78746
AMLI 5350
5350 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78756
Timbers Apartments
1034 Clayton Lane
Austin, TX 78723
Volume 3
2700 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722
Legends Lakeline
9725 N Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78717
Nichols Park
5001 Convict Hill Rd
Austin, TX 78749
Parmer Place
12101 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin