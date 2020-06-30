Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

10225 Copper Ridge Cove Available 03/13/20 Nice home in South Austin community - Nice home in master planned community in South Austin!! wood laminate flooring in hall,living & master. Open living area. Spacious ceramic tiled kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances & breakfast area. Master suite with jetted tub,sep shower,double vanity & walk-in closet. Utility room with washer & dryer. Open backyard with covered patio & full yard irrigation system. Nice ope front porch to enjoy sunsets!! Close to South Park Meadows and everything South Awesome



