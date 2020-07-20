Must See ! Corner lot single story ranch style home , large open family room, 2 dining areas. No carpet, only engineered hardwood and tile throughout. Refrigerator convey. Great neighborhood & Great schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10220 Cassandra Dr have any available units?
10220 Cassandra Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 10220 Cassandra Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10220 Cassandra Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.