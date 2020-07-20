All apartments in Austin
10220 Cassandra Dr
Last updated May 7 2019 at 7:44 AM

10220 Cassandra Dr

10220 Cassandra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10220 Cassandra Drive, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Must See ! Corner lot single story ranch style home , large open family room, 2 dining areas. No carpet, only engineered hardwood and tile throughout. Refrigerator convey. Great neighborhood & Great schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10220 Cassandra Dr have any available units?
10220 Cassandra Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 10220 Cassandra Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10220 Cassandra Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10220 Cassandra Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10220 Cassandra Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 10220 Cassandra Dr offer parking?
No, 10220 Cassandra Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10220 Cassandra Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10220 Cassandra Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10220 Cassandra Dr have a pool?
No, 10220 Cassandra Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10220 Cassandra Dr have accessible units?
No, 10220 Cassandra Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10220 Cassandra Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10220 Cassandra Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10220 Cassandra Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10220 Cassandra Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
