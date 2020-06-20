1021 East 45th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

ASAP: 2018 Remodeled 3 bed / 2 bath - wood / tile floors, fenced yard. Hyde Park / Downtown - Completely updated 3 bed / 2 bath with designer finishes. Beautifully remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Custom cabinets, quartz counters, vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances, full-size stack set washer / dryer, recessed lighting, fenced yard, circle driveway for additional parking and easy access in/out, carport with storage, and more. Easy access to major highways. Don't miss this gem!



Call Brian at 512-576-0288 for a showing.



Brian Copland, REALTOR

Broker / Owner

Realty Austin

512-576-0288



(RLNE2124759)