All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1021 East 45th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1021 East 45th Street
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:04 AM

1021 East 45th Street

1021 East 45th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Hancock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1021 East 45th Street, Austin, TX 78751
Hancock

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
ASAP: 2018 Remodeled 3 bed / 2 bath - wood / tile floors, fenced yard. Hyde Park / Downtown - Completely updated 3 bed / 2 bath with designer finishes. Beautifully remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Custom cabinets, quartz counters, vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances, full-size stack set washer / dryer, recessed lighting, fenced yard, circle driveway for additional parking and easy access in/out, carport with storage, and more. Easy access to major highways. Don't miss this gem!

Call Brian at 512-576-0288 for a showing.

Brian Copland, REALTOR
Broker / Owner
Realty Austin
512-576-0288

(RLNE2124759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 East 45th Street have any available units?
1021 East 45th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 East 45th Street have?
Some of 1021 East 45th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 East 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1021 East 45th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 East 45th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1021 East 45th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1021 East 45th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1021 East 45th Street does offer parking.
Does 1021 East 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1021 East 45th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 East 45th Street have a pool?
No, 1021 East 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1021 East 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 1021 East 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 East 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 East 45th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

45 Flats
4548 Avenue a
Austin, TX 78751
Bell South Lamar
2717 South Lamar
Austin, TX 78704
Tacara Steiner Ranch
4306 N Quinlan Park Rd
Austin, TX 78732
Scofield Park
2601 Scofield Ridge Pkwy
Austin, TX 78727
The Saint Mary
7500 West Slaughter Lane
Austin, TX 78749
Hidden Timber Apartments
13359 Pond Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Duval Villa Apartments
4305 Duval St
Austin, TX 78751
LINK
2409 Town Lake Cir
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin