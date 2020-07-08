All apartments in Austin
10204 Diamondback Trail
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:04 AM

10204 Diamondback Trail

10204 Diamondback Trail · No Longer Available
Location

10204 Diamondback Trail, Austin, TX 78753
North Lamar

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
10204 Diamondback Trail Available 03/30/20 Cute house in North Central Austin. Minutes to downtown and Round Rock - Open ceramic tiled living area with fireplace. Ceramic tiled kitchen and breakfast area and laundry room. Master bedroom with full bath & walk-in closet. Privacy fenced backyard with covered patio and storage building. Nice circular driveway out front. Close to restaurants and shopping.

(RLNE5622365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10204 Diamondback Trail have any available units?
10204 Diamondback Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10204 Diamondback Trail have?
Some of 10204 Diamondback Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10204 Diamondback Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10204 Diamondback Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10204 Diamondback Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 10204 Diamondback Trail is pet friendly.
Does 10204 Diamondback Trail offer parking?
No, 10204 Diamondback Trail does not offer parking.
Does 10204 Diamondback Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10204 Diamondback Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10204 Diamondback Trail have a pool?
No, 10204 Diamondback Trail does not have a pool.
Does 10204 Diamondback Trail have accessible units?
No, 10204 Diamondback Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10204 Diamondback Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 10204 Diamondback Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

