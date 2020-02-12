All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10202 Missel Thrush Dr

10202 Missel Thrush Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10202 Missel Thrush Drive, Austin, TX 78750

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Updated Home in Anderson Mill area - Clean, bright, updated home in Anderson Mill area. Vaulted ceiling in living area, which opens to living & kitchen. Kitchen has freshly painted cabinets with recently updated counter tops, subway tile back splash and newer stainless steel appliances. Both bathroom have been updated. Tile floors and ceiling fans throughout house. Well-shaded back yard with mature trees & large patio area. Anderson Mill area offers a multitude of parks, pools, sports court, activities for residents.

(RLNE2308504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10202 Missel Thrush Dr have any available units?
10202 Missel Thrush Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10202 Missel Thrush Dr have?
Some of 10202 Missel Thrush Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10202 Missel Thrush Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10202 Missel Thrush Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10202 Missel Thrush Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10202 Missel Thrush Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10202 Missel Thrush Dr offer parking?
No, 10202 Missel Thrush Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10202 Missel Thrush Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10202 Missel Thrush Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10202 Missel Thrush Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10202 Missel Thrush Dr has a pool.
Does 10202 Missel Thrush Dr have accessible units?
No, 10202 Missel Thrush Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10202 Missel Thrush Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10202 Missel Thrush Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
