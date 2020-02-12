10202 Missel Thrush Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated Home in Anderson Mill area - Clean, bright, updated home in Anderson Mill area. Vaulted ceiling in living area, which opens to living & kitchen. Kitchen has freshly painted cabinets with recently updated counter tops, subway tile back splash and newer stainless steel appliances. Both bathroom have been updated. Tile floors and ceiling fans throughout house. Well-shaded back yard with mature trees & large patio area. Anderson Mill area offers a multitude of parks, pools, sports court, activities for residents.



(RLNE2308504)