1017 E 43rd St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated refrigerator

This fantastic house features wood floors, a huge fenced in back yard, updated refrigerator, 2 car garage, washer and dryer in unit and so much more. Close to UT campus, walking distance to HEB and the UT Shuttle! No Pets!