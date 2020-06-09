All apartments in Austin
Austin, TX
1015 East Yager Lane
1015 East Yager Lane

1015 East Yager Lane · (512) 960-1661
Location

1015 East Yager Lane, Austin, TX 78753
Copperfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,545

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 891 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
One-level, 2/2 in Coppertree! Vaulted Ceilings, updated kitchen w granite counters, range, microwave, dishwasher and fridge. Utility Closet w Washer & Dryer. Lots of storage & plenty of closet space. Updated bathrooms with granite. Just installed, new wood-look flooring in living room and hallway! Private, peaceful outside area with grass and pergola for shade. No hassle living with Reserved Parking. Close to Dell, Samsung, the Domain and Walnut Creek. Convenient to I35 but plenty of routes to stay off of it. Pet Deposits are Non Refundable. Call/text 805-598-2746 for appointment to view.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 East Yager Lane have any available units?
1015 East Yager Lane has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 East Yager Lane have?
Some of 1015 East Yager Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 East Yager Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1015 East Yager Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 East Yager Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 East Yager Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1015 East Yager Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1015 East Yager Lane does offer parking.
Does 1015 East Yager Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 East Yager Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 East Yager Lane have a pool?
No, 1015 East Yager Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1015 East Yager Lane have accessible units?
No, 1015 East Yager Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 East Yager Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 East Yager Lane has units with dishwashers.
