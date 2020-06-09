1015 East Yager Lane

Amenities
One-level, 2/2 in Coppertree! Vaulted Ceilings, updated kitchen w granite counters, range, microwave, dishwasher and fridge. Utility Closet w Washer & Dryer. Lots of storage & plenty of closet space. Updated bathrooms with granite. Just installed, new wood-look flooring in living room and hallway! Private, peaceful outside area with grass and pergola for shade. No hassle living with Reserved Parking. Close to Dell, Samsung, the Domain and Walnut Creek. Convenient to I35 but plenty of routes to stay off of it. Pet Deposits are Non Refundable. Call/text 805-598-2746 for appointment to view.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.