Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

This one is a stunner. Awesome flip that was just completed. Be the first to live here. The great wide open floor plan makes this home feel huge. The kitchen is perfect for the cook in the house. The big screened in porch with beverage window is great for entertaining. The dogs will love the fenced in backyard. The dual sinks in the bathroom can come in handy often. Come check this one out. Ready for move-in Feb 1st. Call 512.549.2918 or text 512-766-5047 or set up a showing online