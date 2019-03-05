1011 S. Congress

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Welcome to The Muse at SoCo, located in the heart of the South Congress entertainment district, only minutes from neighborhood hotspots including Amy's Ice Creams, Jo's Coffee, The Continental Club, Home Slice Pizza, Perla's, Guero's, and many more! The Muse is a down-to-earth, upscale community where you can find serenity, while also being in the heart of it all. Enjoy our newly renovated community amenities including a brand new community lounge, business center, and 24-hour fitness center. Relax by our fully redesigned sparkling pool with outdoor cabanas and grilling station. The Muse is a pet-friendly community, with no breed restrictions, and features multiple dog parks where your pets can get out and stretch their legs. Our spacious apartment homes at The Muse at SoCo offer new features and are fully equipped with Nest thermostats, granite and silestone countertops, designer cabinetry, among many more luxurious finishes.