Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:36 PM

10102 W. Parmer Ln

10102 West Parmer Lane · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10102 West Parmer Lane, Austin, TX 78717

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
yoga
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

To your friends and family, you are a walking contradiction. One one side, you're a big burly rugged mountain person who likes to eat raw meat, chop down big intimidating trees, and roundhouse kick notorious villains in the face (in the face!!). Yet, on the other side, you're also a totally zen spiritual guru person who meditates for hours under ferocious waterfalls, drinks kale smoothies, and routinely quotes "And Thus Spoke Zarathustra" during dinner parties. The hardest challenge you've had is how to find a proper living space that somehow respects to your seemingly irreconcilable differences. Luckily, you've come across this wonderful Cedar Park apartment that blends both swanky first worldy amenities and serene nature views. 

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Nest Thermostats

Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms

In-Unit Washer and Dryer

Large Walk-In Closets

Patios with Additional Storage

Attached Garages

Smoke-Free Apartment Living

In select homes

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Pet Park with Agility Course

Resort-Style Pool and Spa

Convenient Covered Parking

Easy Access to Capital Metro Park & Ride

Community Playground

Grilling Stations

24-Hour Fitness Center

Fully Equipped Yoga Studio with Fitness on Demand

24-Hour Resident Package Lockers

Professional Business Center

Gourmet Coffee and Tazo Tea Bar

Abundant Storage Options

Pet-Friendly (Breed Restrictions Apply)

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10102 W. Parmer Ln have any available units?
10102 W. Parmer Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10102 W. Parmer Ln have?
Some of 10102 W. Parmer Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10102 W. Parmer Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10102 W. Parmer Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10102 W. Parmer Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10102 W. Parmer Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10102 W. Parmer Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10102 W. Parmer Ln does offer parking.
Does 10102 W. Parmer Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10102 W. Parmer Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10102 W. Parmer Ln have a pool?
Yes, 10102 W. Parmer Ln has a pool.
Does 10102 W. Parmer Ln have accessible units?
Yes, 10102 W. Parmer Ln has accessible units.
Does 10102 W. Parmer Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 10102 W. Parmer Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
