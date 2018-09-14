10102 W. Parmer Ln

Amenities
To your friends and family, you are a walking contradiction. One one side, you're a big burly rugged mountain person who likes to eat raw meat, chop down big intimidating trees, and roundhouse kick notorious villains in the face (in the face!!). Yet, on the other side, you're also a totally zen spiritual guru person who meditates for hours under ferocious waterfalls, drinks kale smoothies, and routinely quotes "And Thus Spoke Zarathustra" during dinner parties. The hardest challenge you've had is how to find a proper living space that somehow respects to your seemingly irreconcilable differences. Luckily, you've come across this wonderful Cedar Park apartment that blends both swanky first worldy amenities and serene nature views.
Apartment Amenities
Nest Thermostats
Ceiling Fans in All Bedrooms
In-Unit Washer and Dryer
Large Walk-In Closets
Patios with Additional Storage
Attached Garages
Smoke-Free Apartment Living
In select homes
Community Amenities
Pet Park with Agility Course
Resort-Style Pool and Spa
Convenient Covered Parking
Easy Access to Capital Metro Park & Ride
Community Playground
Grilling Stations
24-Hour Fitness Center
Fully Equipped Yoga Studio with Fitness on Demand
24-Hour Resident Package Lockers
Professional Business Center
Gourmet Coffee and Tazo Tea Bar
Abundant Storage Options
Pet-Friendly (Breed Restrictions Apply)