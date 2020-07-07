Rent Calculator
1009 Karen Avenue
1009 Karen Avenue
1009 Karen Avenue
Location
1009 Karen Avenue, Austin, TX 78757
Brentwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 1198 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 1009 Karen Ave Austin, Texas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1009 Karen Avenue have any available units?
1009 Karen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1009 Karen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Karen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Karen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1009 Karen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1009 Karen Avenue offer parking?
No, 1009 Karen Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1009 Karen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Karen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Karen Avenue have a pool?
No, 1009 Karen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Karen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1009 Karen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Karen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 Karen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 Karen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 Karen Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
