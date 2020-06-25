All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 19 2019 at 5:14 PM

1006 Silbury Dr

1006 Silbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Silbury Drive, Austin, TX 78758

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home in the North Park Estate neighborhood. Located in North Austin, just blocks away from the Domain. Near Shopping and grocery stores! Spacious covered back patio! No carpet! Wood Vynil and Hard tile throughout. 2 Car Garage!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: 2 Car Garage / Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: North Park Estate
YEAR BUILT: 1978

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Spacious covered back patio!
- New Wood Planking in the common areas and Master! No Carpet throughout
- Great community with easy access to freeway.
- Conveniently located - near The Domain entertainments, restaurants, and grocery stores

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable.
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Silbury Dr have any available units?
1006 Silbury Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 Silbury Dr have?
Some of 1006 Silbury Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Silbury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Silbury Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Silbury Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 Silbury Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1006 Silbury Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Silbury Dr offers parking.
Does 1006 Silbury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Silbury Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Silbury Dr have a pool?
No, 1006 Silbury Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Silbury Dr have accessible units?
No, 1006 Silbury Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Silbury Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Silbury Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
