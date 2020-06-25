1006 Silbury Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cozy 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home in the North Park Estate neighborhood. Located in North Austin, just blocks away from the Domain. Near Shopping and grocery stores! Spacious covered back patio! No carpet! Wood Vynil and Hard tile throughout. 2 Car Garage!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: 2 Car Garage / Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: North Park Estate

YEAR BUILT: 1978



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Spacious covered back patio!

- New Wood Planking in the common areas and Master! No Carpet throughout

- Great community with easy access to freeway.

- Conveniently located - near The Domain entertainments, restaurants, and grocery stores



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable.

- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **