1006 Silbury Dr

Amenities
Cozy 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home in the North Park Estate neighborhood. Located in North Austin, just blocks away from the Domain. Near Shopping and grocery stores! Spacious covered back patio! No carpet! Wood Vynil and Hard tile throughout. 2 Car Garage!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: 2 Car Garage / Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: North Park Estate
YEAR BUILT: 1978
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Spacious covered back patio!
- New Wood Planking in the common areas and Master! No Carpet throughout
- Great community with easy access to freeway.
- Conveniently located - near The Domain entertainments, restaurants, and grocery stores
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable.
- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **