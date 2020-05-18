All apartments in Austin
1006 S Congress Ave

1006 Congress Ave · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1006 Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Apartment Amenities

  Downtown Skyline Views

Roommate Optimized Floor Plans

Nest Thermostat

Granite & Silestone Countertops

Vinyl Wood Flooring

Designer Cabinetry

Large Kitchens with Granite Peninsulas

Built-in Desks

Rainfall Full Body Shower

Stainless Steel Appliances

Private Balconies

Washers & Dryers Included

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Resident Lounge with Game Area

Executive Business Center

Dog Park

Gas BBQ Grills

Floor-Level Covered Parking

Resort-Style Swimming Pool

24-Hour Fitness Center

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

