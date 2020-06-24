1005 W. Stassney Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live just south of Ben White in a fantastic community where you?ll be able to walk to HEB, ACC, eateries, shopping and more!



Bring along your pets and enjoy all the great amenities including a BBQ/Picnic area, courtyards, laundry facilities and swimming pool!



This chic apartment has extra storage, modern fixtures, large closets, high ceilings and a patio/balcony. Home sweet home for a great price!

