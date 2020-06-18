All apartments in Austin
1004 Arcadia
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:24 AM

1004 Arcadia

1004 Arcadia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1004 Arcadia Avenue, Austin, TX 78757
Brentwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
1004 Arcadia Available 06/03/19 BRENTWOOD CHARMER- Available for June! - Wonderful fenced yard with great trees, wood floors, stained glass accents and central Austin location

(RLNE3987935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 Arcadia have any available units?
1004 Arcadia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 Arcadia have?
Some of 1004 Arcadia's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 Arcadia currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Arcadia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Arcadia pet-friendly?
Yes, 1004 Arcadia is pet friendly.
Does 1004 Arcadia offer parking?
Yes, 1004 Arcadia offers parking.
Does 1004 Arcadia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 Arcadia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Arcadia have a pool?
No, 1004 Arcadia does not have a pool.
Does 1004 Arcadia have accessible units?
No, 1004 Arcadia does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Arcadia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 Arcadia has units with dishwashers.
