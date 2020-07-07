All apartments in Austin
10030 Estancia LN
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

10030 Estancia LN

10030 Estancia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10030 Estancia Lane, Austin, TX 78739
Circle C Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 1 Story home for lease. Fantastic floor plan, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 4 sides white stone. Family room with crown molding, built in entertainment center, wired for surround sound. Installing new stainless steel double oven and stainless steel microwave in kitchen. Tile floors through out, large kitchen with views of cozy family room with fireplace. This magnificent home is tucked away on a cul-de-sac in "Circle C Ranch - On The Park", Private back yard, Close Walk to Kiker Elementary and pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

