10030 Estancia LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Beautiful 1 Story home for lease. Fantastic floor plan, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 4 sides white stone. Family room with crown molding, built in entertainment center, wired for surround sound. Installing new stainless steel double oven and stainless steel microwave in kitchen. Tile floors through out, large kitchen with views of cozy family room with fireplace. This magnificent home is tucked away on a cul-de-sac in "Circle C Ranch - On The Park", Private back yard, Close Walk to Kiker Elementary and pool.