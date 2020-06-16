1003 East 5th St

Amenities
About Me
You! Hi! I'm Alex. I'm like a magic genie in a bottle..but for apartments in Austin. I'm super free to work with, and legend has it I know how to craft some mean highly informative spreadsheets. So yeah, that's basically it.
It's time to take a breather. Your days as a maniacal mad scientist person have come to an end. After you did that whole "open a portal to another universe" thing, life started to spiral in the wrong direction. Too many experiments gone wrong, too many scary interdimensional demagorgon things. I mean really, you almost destroyed a small town in the middle of nowhere. What were you thinking?
Anyways, after some hefty introspection (and some magical fungal assistance), you've come to the curiously specific conclusion that it's time to slow down, and move into a beautifully modern Downtown Austin apartment with a sweet pool. Your deep introspection and vision also revealed that you wanted to be really close to lots of bars and restaurants and breweries too.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Butcher Block Kitchen Islands
Energy Star Appliances
Concrete or Wood-style Flooring
Granite Counter Tops & Tile Backsplashes
Washer & Dryer in All Apartment Homes
Walk-in Closets with Built in Shelves
Patio or Balcony
13ft Ceilings
Designer Lighting and Ceiling Fans
Low VOC Paints and Sealants
Under-Counter Recycling Bins
Oversized Energy Efficient Windows
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Rooftop Deck with Downtown Skyline Views
AT&T Fiber
Pet Friendly
Resident Use Cruiser Bicycles
Luxer One Package Lockers
LEED Gold Certified Building
State of the Art Fitness Center
Walking Distance to East Side Restaurants and Night Life
Controlled Access Parking Garage
Rain Collection Gardens
Landscaped Pool Courtyard
Outdoor Grilling Stations
Covered Bicycle Parking
Club Room with Well Equipped Entertaining Area
Business & Conference Center
Valet Trash Service
Retail and Dining on Ground Floor
Complimentary Starbucks Coffee