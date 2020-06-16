1003 East 5th St

Amenities

About Me



You! Hi! I'm Alex. I'm like a magic genie in a bottle..but for apartments in Austin. I'm super free to work with, and legend has it I know how to craft some mean highly informative spreadsheets. So yeah, that's basically it.



It's time to take a breather. Your days as a maniacal mad scientist person have come to an end. After you did that whole "open a portal to another universe" thing, life started to spiral in the wrong direction. Too many experiments gone wrong, too many scary interdimensional demagorgon things. I mean really, you almost destroyed a small town in the middle of nowhere. What were you thinking?



Anyways, after some hefty introspection (and some magical fungal assistance), you've come to the curiously specific conclusion that it's time to slow down, and move into a beautifully modern Downtown Austin apartment with a sweet pool. Your deep introspection and vision also revealed that you wanted to be really close to lots of bars and restaurants and breweries too.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Butcher Block Kitchen Islands



Energy Star Appliances



Concrete or Wood-style Flooring



Granite Counter Tops & Tile Backsplashes



Washer & Dryer in All Apartment Homes



Walk-in Closets with Built in Shelves



Patio or Balcony



13ft Ceilings



Designer Lighting and Ceiling Fans



Low VOC Paints and Sealants



Under-Counter Recycling Bins



Oversized Energy Efficient Windows



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Rooftop Deck with Downtown Skyline Views



AT&T Fiber



Pet Friendly



Resident Use Cruiser Bicycles



Luxer One Package Lockers



LEED Gold Certified Building



State of the Art Fitness Center



Walking Distance to East Side Restaurants and Night Life



Controlled Access Parking Garage



Rain Collection Gardens



Landscaped Pool Courtyard



Outdoor Grilling Stations



Covered Bicycle Parking



Club Room with Well Equipped Entertaining Area



Business & Conference Center



Valet Trash Service



Retail and Dining on Ground Floor



Complimentary Starbucks Coffee