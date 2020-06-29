1001 San Marcos St

Amenities

Whats up! I'm Alex. I'm basically your awesome new apartment hunting sidekick. I'm the Robin to your Batman, the jelly to your peanut butter, the Clyde to your Bonnie. You get the idea. You also don't have to pay me anything. How cool is that? Hit me up so we can get this party started.



I know I know, times have been tough. Your 50ft yacht has been seized, your luxury 163rd floor condo penthouse in the Burj Khalifa has been has been confiscated, your private gold plated airstream jet was hijacked by sky pirates, and you've been ousted as CEO from your multi jillion dollar tech startup that you founded from your parent's storage closet. To add insult to injury, you've even started holding back from adding guac to your tacos.



Oh the humanity! But fret not, despite all of your (temporary) setbacks, You've still managed to hold on to your most prized asset. Your sweet luxury East Austin apartment. You know the one, the one near all those cool food trucks and restaurants. The one with the sweet pool. So yeah, at least that is going well.



Anyways, hit me up about finding your future apartment!



___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities



NEW: 1 Gig fiber network served by AT&T available



Gourmet kitchens with sleek granite countertops



Deluxe cabinets and designer hardware with under-cabinet lighting



Microwave ovens



Full-size washers and dryers



Dramatic nine-foot ceilings



Faux wood floors



Ceramic tile entries



Sweeping city views



Ceiling fans



Built-in computer desks & bookcases



Luxurious bathrooms with marble countertops



Oversized garden tubs



Walk-in showers with dual vanities



Spacious walk-in closets



Dual-pane Low-E energy-efficient windows



Oversized patios and balconies*



Private street-level entrances



___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities



ENERGY STAR® Certified community



Resort-style pool with cascading waterfall



24-hour state-of-the art fitness center



Reservable game room with billiards, shuffleboard & full kitchen



Cyber lounge and conference room



Wi-Fi access throughout clubhouse and pool areas



Outdoor deck with poolside bar



Beautifully landscaped courtyards with BBQ grills, fountains and multiple dining areas



Gourmet coffee bar with Starbucks coffee



Complimentary controlled-access garage parking with direct access at each level



Guest parking & reserved spaces available



24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room



Large climate-controlled private storage areas available



Bike storage available



Convenient elevators



Pet friendly community



Valet trash and recycling



5 minutes to downtown, walking-distance to bars and restaurants



