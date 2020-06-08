All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 7 2020 at 8:24 AM

10000 N. LAMAR

10000 North Lamar Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10000 North Lamar Boulevard, Austin, TX 78753
North Austin

Amenities

on-site laundry
dogs allowed
recently renovated
pool
dog park
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
on-site laundry
pool
Come home to a stylish, yet budget-friendly apartment in North Austin. This thriving area has become a hub for the technology community of Austin with the nearby major employers and ample city conveniences. Explore the nearby North Loop area where you'll find unique shops, great grub and local coffee shops. If you love outdoor recreation, head to nearby Quail Creek Park on a sunny Texas day. Enjoy a long list of amenities here including a dog park, courtyard, refreshing pool, sundeck and laundry facilities. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10000 N. LAMAR have any available units?
10000 N. LAMAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 10000 N. LAMAR have?
Some of 10000 N. LAMAR's amenities include on-site laundry, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10000 N. LAMAR currently offering any rent specials?
10000 N. LAMAR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10000 N. LAMAR pet-friendly?
Yes, 10000 N. LAMAR is pet friendly.
Does 10000 N. LAMAR offer parking?
No, 10000 N. LAMAR does not offer parking.
Does 10000 N. LAMAR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10000 N. LAMAR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10000 N. LAMAR have a pool?
Yes, 10000 N. LAMAR has a pool.
Does 10000 N. LAMAR have accessible units?
No, 10000 N. LAMAR does not have accessible units.
Does 10000 N. LAMAR have units with dishwashers?
No, 10000 N. LAMAR does not have units with dishwashers.
