Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1000 West 26th - 120
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM
Check Availability
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1000 West 26th - 120
1000 West 26th Street
·
(512) 474-0111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1000 West 26th Street, Austin, TX 78705
West University
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
Studio
Unit 1000 West 26th - 120 · Avail. now
$900
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath
Report This Listing
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
ESCALA 120 - awesome Studio condo. Pool in complex. Huge closet, nice kitchen. UT shuttle bus goes right by complex. walk or ride your bike to UT.
(RLNE2145444)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1000 West 26th - 120 have any available units?
1000 West 26th - 120 has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1000 West 26th - 120 currently offering any rent specials?
1000 West 26th - 120 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 West 26th - 120 pet-friendly?
No, 1000 West 26th - 120 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1000 West 26th - 120 offer parking?
No, 1000 West 26th - 120 does not offer parking.
Does 1000 West 26th - 120 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 West 26th - 120 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 West 26th - 120 have a pool?
Yes, 1000 West 26th - 120 has a pool.
Does 1000 West 26th - 120 have accessible units?
No, 1000 West 26th - 120 does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 West 26th - 120 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 West 26th - 120 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 West 26th - 120 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 West 26th - 120 does not have units with air conditioning.
