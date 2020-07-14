All apartments in Aubrey
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

The Mansions 3Eighty

26850 US-380 · (940) 215-3069
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
Received up to $1000 off First Month's Rent!
Aubrey
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

26850 US-380, Aubrey, TX 76227

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1103 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 2504 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 3304 · Avail. now

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5805 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,661

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1181 sqft

Unit 4105 · Avail. now

$1,669

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1181 sqft

Unit 5702 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1259 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 406 · Avail. Aug 23

$2,078

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1498 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5307 · Avail. Oct 1

$2,419

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1917 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Mansions 3Eighty.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
coffee bar
dog grooming area
dog park
game room
internet access
internet cafe
pool table
smoke-free community
At The Mansions 3Eighty, you are invited to join a unique community that offers a signature living experience. Take a dip in the salt water infinity pool while palms sway overhead; Dine poolside at the open air outdoor kitchen. We've put forth considerable thought so that you can achieve complete relaxation. Work up a sweat at our 24/7 Fully Equipped High-Tech Fitness Center with Cardio Theater that is available on your time. Our 14 Bedroom townhomes feature modern stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, contemporary track lighting & designer pendants, marble jetted garden Jacuzzi tubs, expansive closets, and one- & two-Car attached garages with private driveways.Experience luxury without compromise at The Mansions 3Eighty- conveniently located just west of the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) on Hwy 380 (University). A quick drive south on DNT is Frisco, the esteemed Most Successful City in the Nation. Denton, UNT, & TWU are just a short trip west on Hwy 380.The Mansions 3Eighty is in close proximity to Toyota Headquarters, Capital One, PepsiCo, Frito Lay, Wade Park, Liberty Mutual, and the many shops at Stonebriar Centre.Call today to reserve your brand new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applcant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $300 (2 bedroom), $400 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Attached garage: included in lease.
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Mansions 3Eighty have any available units?
The Mansions 3Eighty has 29 units available starting at $1,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Mansions 3Eighty have?
Some of The Mansions 3Eighty's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Mansions 3Eighty currently offering any rent specials?
The Mansions 3Eighty is offering the following rent specials: Received up to $1000 off First Month's Rent!
Is The Mansions 3Eighty pet-friendly?
Yes, The Mansions 3Eighty is pet friendly.
Does The Mansions 3Eighty offer parking?
Yes, The Mansions 3Eighty offers parking.
Does The Mansions 3Eighty have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Mansions 3Eighty does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Mansions 3Eighty have a pool?
Yes, The Mansions 3Eighty has a pool.
Does The Mansions 3Eighty have accessible units?
No, The Mansions 3Eighty does not have accessible units.
Does The Mansions 3Eighty have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Mansions 3Eighty has units with dishwashers.
Does The Mansions 3Eighty have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Mansions 3Eighty has units with air conditioning.
