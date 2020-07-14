Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center coffee bar dog grooming area dog park game room internet access internet cafe pool table smoke-free community

At The Mansions 3Eighty, you are invited to join a unique community that offers a signature living experience. Take a dip in the salt water infinity pool while palms sway overhead; Dine poolside at the open air outdoor kitchen. We've put forth considerable thought so that you can achieve complete relaxation. Work up a sweat at our 24/7 Fully Equipped High-Tech Fitness Center with Cardio Theater that is available on your time. Our 14 Bedroom townhomes feature modern stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, contemporary track lighting & designer pendants, marble jetted garden Jacuzzi tubs, expansive closets, and one- & two-Car attached garages with private driveways.Experience luxury without compromise at The Mansions 3Eighty- conveniently located just west of the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) on Hwy 380 (University). A quick drive south on DNT is Frisco, the esteemed Most Successful City in the Nation. Denton, UNT, & TWU are just a short trip west on Hwy 380.The Mansions 3Eighty is in close proximity to Toyota Headquarters, Capital One, PepsiCo, Frito Lay, Wade Park, Liberty Mutual, and the many shops at Stonebriar Centre.Call today to reserve your brand new home!