816 Greenview Court
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:21 PM

816 Greenview Court

816 Greenview Court · No Longer Available
Location

816 Greenview Court, Aubrey, TX 76227

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 2 2 available June 30. Pets ok. Must have rental references

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 Greenview Court have any available units?
816 Greenview Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aubrey, TX.
Is 816 Greenview Court currently offering any rent specials?
816 Greenview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Greenview Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 Greenview Court is pet friendly.
Does 816 Greenview Court offer parking?
Yes, 816 Greenview Court offers parking.
Does 816 Greenview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 Greenview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Greenview Court have a pool?
No, 816 Greenview Court does not have a pool.
Does 816 Greenview Court have accessible units?
No, 816 Greenview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Greenview Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 Greenview Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 816 Greenview Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 816 Greenview Court does not have units with air conditioning.

