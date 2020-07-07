Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Aubrey
Find more places like 816 Greenview Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Aubrey, TX
/
816 Greenview Court
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:21 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
816 Greenview Court
816 Greenview Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aubrey
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
816 Greenview Court, Aubrey, TX 76227
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 2 2 available June 30. Pets ok. Must have rental references
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 816 Greenview Court have any available units?
816 Greenview Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aubrey, TX
.
Is 816 Greenview Court currently offering any rent specials?
816 Greenview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Greenview Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 Greenview Court is pet friendly.
Does 816 Greenview Court offer parking?
Yes, 816 Greenview Court offers parking.
Does 816 Greenview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 Greenview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Greenview Court have a pool?
No, 816 Greenview Court does not have a pool.
Does 816 Greenview Court have accessible units?
No, 816 Greenview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Greenview Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 Greenview Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 816 Greenview Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 816 Greenview Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Mansions 3Eighty
26850 US-380
Aubrey, TX 76227
The Landing at Little Elm
1031 FM 2931
Aubrey, TX 76227
Century 380
26493 E University Dr
Aubrey, TX 76227
The Estates 3Eighty
27040 East US 380
Aubrey, TX 76227
Similar Pages
Aubrey 1 Bedrooms
Aubrey 2 Bedrooms
Aubrey 3 Bedrooms
Aubrey Apartments with Balcony
Aubrey Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Sanger, TX
Princeton, TX
Krum, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Gainesville, TX
Fate, TX
Anna, TX
Royse City, TX
Van Alstyne, TX
Decatur, TX
Melissa, TX
Celina, TX
Pilot Point, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District