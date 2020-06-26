All apartments in Aubrey
501 N Main Street
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:25 AM

501 N Main Street

501 North Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

501 North Main Street, Aubrey, TX 76227

Amenities

parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss out on the opportunity to call 501 Main Street home! This three bedroom, one bathroom home is situated on an expansive corner lot in the heart of Aubrey!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 N Main Street have any available units?
501 N Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aubrey, TX.
Is 501 N Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
501 N Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 N Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 501 N Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aubrey.
Does 501 N Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 501 N Main Street offers parking.
Does 501 N Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 N Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 N Main Street have a pool?
No, 501 N Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 501 N Main Street have accessible units?
No, 501 N Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 501 N Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 N Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 N Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 N Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
