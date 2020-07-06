All apartments in Aubrey
Home
/
Aubrey, TX
/
242 Irick Court
Last updated February 28 2020 at 4:07 PM

242 Irick Court

242 Irick Court · No Longer Available
Location

242 Irick Court, Aubrey, TX 76227

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 242 Irick Court have any available units?
242 Irick Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aubrey, TX.
Is 242 Irick Court currently offering any rent specials?
242 Irick Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 242 Irick Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 242 Irick Court is pet friendly.
Does 242 Irick Court offer parking?
No, 242 Irick Court does not offer parking.
Does 242 Irick Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 242 Irick Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 242 Irick Court have a pool?
No, 242 Irick Court does not have a pool.
Does 242 Irick Court have accessible units?
No, 242 Irick Court does not have accessible units.
Does 242 Irick Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 242 Irick Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 242 Irick Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 242 Irick Court does not have units with air conditioning.

