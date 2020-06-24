224 Quail Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath lease property in Quail Ridge Estates ready for new tenants. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook with bay window. Large fenced in back yard has a covered patio perfect for summer barbeques. Home is in Aubrey ISD and minutes from shopping and restaurants!