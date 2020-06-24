All apartments in Aubrey
Find more places like 224 Quail Run.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aubrey, TX
/
224 Quail Run
Last updated July 5 2019 at 2:20 PM

224 Quail Run

224 Quail Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aubrey
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

224 Quail Run, Aubrey, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath lease property in Quail Ridge Estates ready for new tenants. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook with bay window. Large fenced in back yard has a covered patio perfect for summer barbeques. Home is in Aubrey ISD and minutes from shopping and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Quail Run have any available units?
224 Quail Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aubrey, TX.
What amenities does 224 Quail Run have?
Some of 224 Quail Run's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Quail Run currently offering any rent specials?
224 Quail Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Quail Run pet-friendly?
No, 224 Quail Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aubrey.
Does 224 Quail Run offer parking?
Yes, 224 Quail Run offers parking.
Does 224 Quail Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Quail Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Quail Run have a pool?
No, 224 Quail Run does not have a pool.
Does 224 Quail Run have accessible units?
No, 224 Quail Run does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Quail Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 Quail Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Quail Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 Quail Run does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Landing at Little Elm
1031 FM 2931
Aubrey, TX 76227
The Mansions 3Eighty
26850 US-380
Aubrey, TX 76227
Century 380
26493 E University Dr
Aubrey, TX 76227
The Estates 3Eighty
27040 East US 380
Aubrey, TX 76227

Similar Pages

Aubrey 1 BedroomsAubrey 2 Bedrooms
Aubrey 3 BedroomsAubrey Apartments with Balcony
Aubrey Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXVan Alstyne, TXDecatur, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District