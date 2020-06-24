Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath lease property in Quail Ridge Estates ready for new tenants. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and breakfast nook with bay window. Large fenced in back yard has a covered patio perfect for summer barbeques. Home is in Aubrey ISD and minutes from shopping and restaurants!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 224 Quail Run have any available units?
224 Quail Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aubrey, TX.
What amenities does 224 Quail Run have?
Some of 224 Quail Run's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Quail Run currently offering any rent specials?
224 Quail Run is not currently offering any rent specials.