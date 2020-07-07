Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
201 S US 377
201 Us Route 377
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Aubrey
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location
201 Us Route 377, Aubrey, TX 76227
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pasture for horses or livestock. Large, detached 2 car workshop can be used for home based business or extra storage. Attached 2 car garage. Immaculate, total make over of older style farm house.
Ready to move in immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 201 S US 377 have any available units?
201 S US 377 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aubrey, TX
.
What amenities does 201 S US 377 have?
Some of 201 S US 377's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 201 S US 377 currently offering any rent specials?
201 S US 377 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 S US 377 pet-friendly?
No, 201 S US 377 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aubrey
.
Does 201 S US 377 offer parking?
Yes, 201 S US 377 offers parking.
Does 201 S US 377 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 S US 377 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 S US 377 have a pool?
No, 201 S US 377 does not have a pool.
Does 201 S US 377 have accessible units?
No, 201 S US 377 does not have accessible units.
Does 201 S US 377 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 S US 377 has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 S US 377 have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 S US 377 does not have units with air conditioning.
