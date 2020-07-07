All apartments in Aubrey
Find more places like 1785 Alamandine Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aubrey, TX
/
1785 Alamandine Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:52 AM

1785 Alamandine Avenue

1785 Alamandine Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aubrey
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1785 Alamandine Ave, Aubrey, TX 76227

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1785 Alamandine Avenue have any available units?
1785 Alamandine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aubrey, TX.
Is 1785 Alamandine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1785 Alamandine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1785 Alamandine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1785 Alamandine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1785 Alamandine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1785 Alamandine Avenue offers parking.
Does 1785 Alamandine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1785 Alamandine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1785 Alamandine Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1785 Alamandine Avenue has a pool.
Does 1785 Alamandine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1785 Alamandine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1785 Alamandine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1785 Alamandine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1785 Alamandine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1785 Alamandine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Estates 3Eighty
27040 East US 380
Aubrey, TX 76227
Century 380
26493 E University Dr
Aubrey, TX 76227
The Mansions 3Eighty
26850 US-380
Aubrey, TX 76227
The Landing at Little Elm
1031 FM 2931
Aubrey, TX 76227

Similar Pages

Aubrey 1 BedroomsAubrey 2 Bedrooms
Aubrey 3 BedroomsAubrey Apartments with Balcony
Aubrey Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXVan Alstyne, TXDecatur, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District