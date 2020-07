Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage new construction

Brand new beautiful house!! Beautiful entry leads to open family with soaring Ceiling. This spacious house has granite counter top, stainless appliances, blinds, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms. a Nice study room downstairs! The house sits deep in the Nice quiet community which has pool and playgroud . Very close to I380, lots of food recreation and public services are being build around . Great location, easy to commute and shopping, good place to raise family and enjoy life!