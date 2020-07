Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated in unit laundry bathtub oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking

Athena Garden Apartments is nestled among plenty of trees and greenery on the East side of Athens and convenient to TVCC and Downtown. We have a beautiful sparkling swimming pool, spacious floor plans, friendly and professional staff, and more! Our property has recently undergone exterior upgrades, including new paint along with a newly resurfaced and repainted parking lot as well as a resurfaced pool. We welcome students, non-students, single persons, and young and seasoned individuals. We also welcome small pets under 25 pounds. Come by today and see why we love our residents!