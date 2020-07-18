All apartments in Athens
405 Pine Lane
405 Pine Lane

405 Pine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

405 Pine Lane, Athens, TX 75751

2/2.2/2 HOME IN PRIME AREA. DRIVE YOUR GOLF CART OR WALK TO COUNTRY CLUB (MEMBERSHIP REQUIRED). SOLID SURFACE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. LARGE ROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, FIREPLACE, FORMAL DINING, BREAKFAST ROOM, UTILITY WITH SINK AND WALK-IN PANTRY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Pine Lane have any available units?
405 Pine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Athens, TX.
What amenities does 405 Pine Lane have?
Some of 405 Pine Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
405 Pine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Pine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 405 Pine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Athens.
Does 405 Pine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 405 Pine Lane offers parking.
Does 405 Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Pine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Pine Lane have a pool?
No, 405 Pine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 405 Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 405 Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Pine Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Pine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Pine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
