2/2.2/2 HOME IN PRIME AREA. DRIVE YOUR GOLF CART OR WALK TO COUNTRY CLUB (MEMBERSHIP REQUIRED). SOLID SURFACE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. LARGE ROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, FIREPLACE, FORMAL DINING, BREAKFAST ROOM, UTILITY WITH SINK AND WALK-IN PANTRY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 405 Pine Lane have any available units?
405 Pine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Athens, TX.
What amenities does 405 Pine Lane have?
Some of 405 Pine Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
405 Pine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.