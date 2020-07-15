All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

Park at Tour 18

18110 Hunters Terrace Drive · (346) 248-4430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18110 Hunters Terrace Drive, Atascocita, TX 77338

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-3310 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,115

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 3-3109 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,115

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 3-3308 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,115

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 119+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-7103 · Avail. now

$1,545

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 7-7104 · Avail. now

$1,545

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 7-7204 · Avail. now

$1,545

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

See 89+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park at Tour 18.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
conference room
game room
internet cafe
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
pool table
trash valet
Park at Tour 18 is a brand new apartment community coming soon to Atascocita, Texas. Situated on the Tour 18 Golf Course, our community is surrounded by beautiful views and conveniences. Enjoy being close to a variety of restaurants, shopping centers, parks, and entertainment. Discover the charm of southern living at Park at Tour 18.

Our wide selection of floor plans is being exquisitely designed for your satisfaction. Each of our one and two bedroom apartments for rent will feature a washer and dryer, a balcony or patio, 2-inch faux wood blinds, hardwood flooring, modern décor lighting, walk-in closets, and a modern kitchen complete with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Select homes will also include an attached garage, kitchen island, and media nook. Your perfect apartment will be waiting for you at Park at Tour 18.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 1 bedroom, $350 2 bedroom
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Park at Tour 18 have any available units?
Park at Tour 18 has 214 units available starting at $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Park at Tour 18 have?
Some of Park at Tour 18's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park at Tour 18 currently offering any rent specials?
Park at Tour 18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park at Tour 18 pet-friendly?
Yes, Park at Tour 18 is pet friendly.
Does Park at Tour 18 offer parking?
Yes, Park at Tour 18 offers parking.
Does Park at Tour 18 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park at Tour 18 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park at Tour 18 have a pool?
Yes, Park at Tour 18 has a pool.
Does Park at Tour 18 have accessible units?
Yes, Park at Tour 18 has accessible units.
Does Park at Tour 18 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park at Tour 18 has units with dishwashers.
Does Park at Tour 18 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Park at Tour 18 has units with air conditioning.

