Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse conference room game room internet cafe key fob access online portal package receiving pool table trash valet

Park at Tour 18 is a brand new apartment community coming soon to Atascocita, Texas. Situated on the Tour 18 Golf Course, our community is surrounded by beautiful views and conveniences. Enjoy being close to a variety of restaurants, shopping centers, parks, and entertainment. Discover the charm of southern living at Park at Tour 18.



Our wide selection of floor plans is being exquisitely designed for your satisfaction. Each of our one and two bedroom apartments for rent will feature a washer and dryer, a balcony or patio, 2-inch faux wood blinds, hardwood flooring, modern décor lighting, walk-in closets, and a modern kitchen complete with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Select homes will also include an attached garage, kitchen island, and media nook. Your perfect apartment will be waiting for you at Park at Tour 18.