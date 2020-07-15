Amenities
Park at Tour 18 is a brand new apartment community coming soon to Atascocita, Texas. Situated on the Tour 18 Golf Course, our community is surrounded by beautiful views and conveniences. Enjoy being close to a variety of restaurants, shopping centers, parks, and entertainment. Discover the charm of southern living at Park at Tour 18.
Our wide selection of floor plans is being exquisitely designed for your satisfaction. Each of our one and two bedroom apartments for rent will feature a washer and dryer, a balcony or patio, 2-inch faux wood blinds, hardwood flooring, modern décor lighting, walk-in closets, and a modern kitchen complete with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Select homes will also include an attached garage, kitchen island, and media nook. Your perfect apartment will be waiting for you at Park at Tour 18.