9222 Rolling Rapids Road

What a gorgeous home, this has to be what you are looking for! Open and spacious 3 bed, 2 bath, 2013 sq. ft. one story home in Humble, TX! Beautiful island kitchen features lots of granite counter space and tons of cabinet. Kitchen opens to breakfast/dining area and cozy living room with fireplace. Beautiful arches add so much character to this home! Huge master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub, and separate shower. Nice backyard with covered patio! Be sure to schedule your showing today, this one won't last!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.