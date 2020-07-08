All apartments in Atascocita
9222 Rolling Rapids Road
Last updated August 1 2019 at 5:41 PM

9222 Rolling Rapids Road

9222 Rolling Rapids Road · No Longer Available
Location

9222 Rolling Rapids Road, Atascocita, TX 77346
Walden on Lake Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
What a gorgeous home, this has to be what you are looking for! Open and spacious 3 bed, 2 bath, 2013 sq. ft. one story home in Humble, TX! Beautiful island kitchen features lots of granite counter space and tons of cabinet. Kitchen opens to breakfast/dining area and cozy living room with fireplace. Beautiful arches add so much character to this home! Huge master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub, and separate shower. Nice backyard with covered patio! Be sure to schedule your showing today, this one won't last!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9222 Rolling Rapids Road have any available units?
9222 Rolling Rapids Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 9222 Rolling Rapids Road have?
Some of 9222 Rolling Rapids Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9222 Rolling Rapids Road currently offering any rent specials?
9222 Rolling Rapids Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9222 Rolling Rapids Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9222 Rolling Rapids Road is pet friendly.
Does 9222 Rolling Rapids Road offer parking?
No, 9222 Rolling Rapids Road does not offer parking.
Does 9222 Rolling Rapids Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9222 Rolling Rapids Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9222 Rolling Rapids Road have a pool?
No, 9222 Rolling Rapids Road does not have a pool.
Does 9222 Rolling Rapids Road have accessible units?
No, 9222 Rolling Rapids Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9222 Rolling Rapids Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9222 Rolling Rapids Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9222 Rolling Rapids Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9222 Rolling Rapids Road does not have units with air conditioning.

