Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:50 AM

8407 Sports Haven Drive

8407 Sports Haven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8407 Sports Haven Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346
Walden on Lake Houston

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Humble, TX. It offers 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2,959 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8407 Sports Haven Drive have any available units?
8407 Sports Haven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
Is 8407 Sports Haven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8407 Sports Haven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8407 Sports Haven Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8407 Sports Haven Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8407 Sports Haven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8407 Sports Haven Drive offers parking.
Does 8407 Sports Haven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8407 Sports Haven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8407 Sports Haven Drive have a pool?
No, 8407 Sports Haven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8407 Sports Haven Drive have accessible units?
No, 8407 Sports Haven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8407 Sports Haven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8407 Sports Haven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8407 Sports Haven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8407 Sports Haven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

