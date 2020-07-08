7702 17TH GREEN DR

Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom in developed neighborhood - Property Id: 57618



4 bed/2.5 bath. 2600 square feet. all appliances included. Large open living room with vaulted ceilings. large game room upstairs perfect for pool table. Nice back yard. Over sized 2 car garage with work bench and lots of shelves.

