Spacious 4 bedroom in developed neighborhood - Property Id: 57618
4 bed/2.5 bath. 2600 square feet. all appliances included. Large open living room with vaulted ceilings. large game room upstairs perfect for pool table. Nice back yard. Over sized 2 car garage with work bench and lots of shelves. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/57618 Property Id 57618
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7702 17TH GREEN DR have any available units?
7702 17TH GREEN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 7702 17TH GREEN DR have?
Some of 7702 17TH GREEN DR's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7702 17TH GREEN DR currently offering any rent specials?
7702 17TH GREEN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7702 17TH GREEN DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 7702 17TH GREEN DR is pet friendly.
Does 7702 17TH GREEN DR offer parking?
Yes, 7702 17TH GREEN DR offers parking.
Does 7702 17TH GREEN DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7702 17TH GREEN DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7702 17TH GREEN DR have a pool?
No, 7702 17TH GREEN DR does not have a pool.
Does 7702 17TH GREEN DR have accessible units?
No, 7702 17TH GREEN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7702 17TH GREEN DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7702 17TH GREEN DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 7702 17TH GREEN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7702 17TH GREEN DR does not have units with air conditioning.
