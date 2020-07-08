Updated 2 Story, 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, laundry room down, spacious white cabinet kitchen w/ granite countertops open to the breakfast bar. Wood laminate floors. No back neighbors. Walking distance to community park & pools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7435 Cheeca Lodge Lane have any available units?
7435 Cheeca Lodge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 7435 Cheeca Lodge Lane have?
Some of 7435 Cheeca Lodge Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7435 Cheeca Lodge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7435 Cheeca Lodge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.