All apartments in Atascocita
Find more places like 7435 Cheeca Lodge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atascocita, TX
/
7435 Cheeca Lodge Lane
Last updated May 16 2019 at 5:35 PM

7435 Cheeca Lodge Lane

7435 Cheeca Lodge Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atascocita
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7435 Cheeca Lodge Lane, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Updated 2 Story, 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, laundry room down, spacious white cabinet kitchen w/ granite countertops open to the breakfast bar. Wood laminate floors. No back neighbors. Walking distance to community park & pools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7435 Cheeca Lodge Lane have any available units?
7435 Cheeca Lodge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 7435 Cheeca Lodge Lane have?
Some of 7435 Cheeca Lodge Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7435 Cheeca Lodge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7435 Cheeca Lodge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7435 Cheeca Lodge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7435 Cheeca Lodge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 7435 Cheeca Lodge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7435 Cheeca Lodge Lane offers parking.
Does 7435 Cheeca Lodge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7435 Cheeca Lodge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7435 Cheeca Lodge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7435 Cheeca Lodge Lane has a pool.
Does 7435 Cheeca Lodge Lane have accessible units?
No, 7435 Cheeca Lodge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7435 Cheeca Lodge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7435 Cheeca Lodge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7435 Cheeca Lodge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7435 Cheeca Lodge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
Sunrise at Atascocita
7850 FM-1960 E
Atascocita, TX 77346
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338

Similar Pages

Atascocita 1 BedroomsAtascocita 2 Bedrooms
Atascocita 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAtascocita Apartments with Balcony
Atascocita Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TX
Dickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXHuntsville, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch