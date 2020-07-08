7355 Oak Walk

Amenities

**Ask about our no upfront security deposit program for those who qualify.*** Welcome home this cute and cozy 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms home is right in the mix of Atascocita. It's not only convenient but ideally priced. It has extremely spacious bedrooms with a great sized master bathroom and is all-around a great house. The location is ideal if time is of the essence with shopping, grocery stores, and major roads in your back yard. It has all new appliances and the owners are willing to negotiate the alarm and yardman into the lease if needed. Don't wait too long this one won't last very long. Room sizes are approximate. This home is tenant occupied so please allow a few hours notice for showings. Correct address is 7335 Oak Walk Dr. Humble, Tx, 77346