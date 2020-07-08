All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:08 AM

7230 Wisteria Chase Pl

7230 Wisteria Chase Place · No Longer Available
Location

7230 Wisteria Chase Place, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 4bdRm Home in Humble Area - Nice 4/2.5/2 two story home. Large master downstairs with 3 bedrooms up with spacious game room and study area. Formal dining room. Large kitchen which opens up to the breakfast area. Fireplace. Close to shopping and schools.

(RLNE4044885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7230 Wisteria Chase Pl have any available units?
7230 Wisteria Chase Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
Is 7230 Wisteria Chase Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7230 Wisteria Chase Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7230 Wisteria Chase Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 7230 Wisteria Chase Pl is pet friendly.
Does 7230 Wisteria Chase Pl offer parking?
No, 7230 Wisteria Chase Pl does not offer parking.
Does 7230 Wisteria Chase Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7230 Wisteria Chase Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7230 Wisteria Chase Pl have a pool?
No, 7230 Wisteria Chase Pl does not have a pool.
Does 7230 Wisteria Chase Pl have accessible units?
No, 7230 Wisteria Chase Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7230 Wisteria Chase Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 7230 Wisteria Chase Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7230 Wisteria Chase Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 7230 Wisteria Chase Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

