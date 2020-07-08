7230 Wisteria Chase Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 4bdRm Home in Humble Area - Nice 4/2.5/2 two story home. Large master downstairs with 3 bedrooms up with spacious game room and study area. Formal dining room. Large kitchen which opens up to the breakfast area. Fireplace. Close to shopping and schools.



