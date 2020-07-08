All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7215 Thicket Trail Dr

7215 Thicket Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7215 Thicket Trail Drive, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
garage
Atascocita South in Humble texas - Property Id: 93901

3/2/2 all tile floors new tiled showers granite in bathrooms. Fresh paint garage door opener. Quite neighborhood. Text for details 832-606-3450.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93901
Property Id 93901

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4617584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7215 Thicket Trail Dr have any available units?
7215 Thicket Trail Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 7215 Thicket Trail Dr have?
Some of 7215 Thicket Trail Dr's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7215 Thicket Trail Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7215 Thicket Trail Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7215 Thicket Trail Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7215 Thicket Trail Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 7215 Thicket Trail Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7215 Thicket Trail Dr offers parking.
Does 7215 Thicket Trail Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7215 Thicket Trail Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7215 Thicket Trail Dr have a pool?
No, 7215 Thicket Trail Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7215 Thicket Trail Dr have accessible units?
No, 7215 Thicket Trail Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7215 Thicket Trail Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7215 Thicket Trail Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7215 Thicket Trail Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7215 Thicket Trail Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

