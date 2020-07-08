Very cute brick home with covered front and back patio's. Kitchen has black cabinets and appliances and granite counters. Wood laminate and Tile floors thru out. Walk in closets. High ceilings. Glass storm front door. Great school district. Close to shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6003 Sean Court have any available units?
6003 Sean Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 6003 Sean Court have?
Some of 6003 Sean Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6003 Sean Court currently offering any rent specials?
6003 Sean Court is not currently offering any rent specials.