6003 Sean Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Very cute brick home with covered front and back patio's. Kitchen has black cabinets and appliances and granite counters. Wood laminate and Tile floors thru out. Walk in closets. High ceilings. Glass storm front door. Great school district. Close to shopping.