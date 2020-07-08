All apartments in Atascocita
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6003 Sean Court

6003 Sean Court · No Longer Available
Location

6003 Sean Court, Atascocita, TX 77346

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very cute brick home with covered front and back patio's. Kitchen has black cabinets and appliances and granite counters. Wood laminate and Tile floors thru out. Walk in closets. High ceilings. Glass storm front door. Great school district. Close to shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6003 Sean Court have any available units?
6003 Sean Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atascocita, TX.
What amenities does 6003 Sean Court have?
Some of 6003 Sean Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6003 Sean Court currently offering any rent specials?
6003 Sean Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6003 Sean Court pet-friendly?
No, 6003 Sean Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atascocita.
Does 6003 Sean Court offer parking?
Yes, 6003 Sean Court offers parking.
Does 6003 Sean Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6003 Sean Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6003 Sean Court have a pool?
No, 6003 Sean Court does not have a pool.
Does 6003 Sean Court have accessible units?
No, 6003 Sean Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6003 Sean Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6003 Sean Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6003 Sean Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6003 Sean Court does not have units with air conditioning.

